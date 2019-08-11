Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 52,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $83.10. The stock had a trading volume of 362,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.16. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.34.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

