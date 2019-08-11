Emphy (EPY) Price Reaches $0.0160 on Top Exchanges

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Emphy has a total market capitalization of $126,830.00 and approximately $498.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emphy has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00767828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013243 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy (EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

