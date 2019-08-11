Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.66 Million

Analysts predict that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will announce sales of $95.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.75 million and the highest is $97.21 million. Endava posted sales of $8.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,042.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $364.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.89 million to $371.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $437.85 million, with estimates ranging from $427.73 million to $444.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Endava had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $73.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $38.26 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,765. Endava has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Endava by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Endava by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

