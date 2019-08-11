Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.43, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 60.32%. Endologix updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 694,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.37. Endologix has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Endologix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Endologix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endologix during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.