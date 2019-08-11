EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Announces Earnings Results

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.50. The company had a trading volume of 538,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,932. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $104.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $4,217,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,300,647.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,189 shares of company stock valued at $63,001,372. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

