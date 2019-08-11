EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.50. 538,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,932. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $104.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $22,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,593,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,175,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,889.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,189 shares of company stock worth $63,001,372 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

