EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $579 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.69 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.00.

NYSE EPAM traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $186.50. 538,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.35. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 15,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.27, for a total transaction of $2,686,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,443,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,670,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $63,954.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,189 shares of company stock worth $63,001,372. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

