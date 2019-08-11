Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQNR. Santander upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.77.

EQNR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,398. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 713.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

