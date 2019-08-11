Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

AHT stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $297.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $415.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,224,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 44.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,015,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 78,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

