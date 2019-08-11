Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) rose 15.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 167,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 47,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Eskay Mining in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Eskay Mining Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

