Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 441,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,132. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

In related news, insider Joseph Hissong sold 19,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $961,289.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $95,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,849 shares of company stock worth $1,555,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 134.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 36.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,465,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,659,000 after purchasing an additional 391,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 209.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 375,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

