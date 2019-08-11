Ethbits Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges (ETBS)

Ethbits (CURRENCY:ETBS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Ethbits has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Ethbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethbits has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethbits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00005854 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00265104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.01269746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00095077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Ethbits Token Profile

Ethbits’ launch date was April 15th, 2017. Ethbits’ total supply is 1,634,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethbits is /r/Ethbits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethbits’ official Twitter account is @ethbits and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethbits’ official website is www.ethbits.com.

Ethbits Token Trading

Ethbits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

