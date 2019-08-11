Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Down 19.5% This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, ACX and Binance. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $66,583.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00262304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.01269980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00095610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,869,578 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ACX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

