EUNO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $218.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 2% against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $281,274.00 and $218.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 29,679,858 coins and its circulating supply is 25,555,152 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

