Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.69.

EVFM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,650. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $239.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. acquired 6,666,667 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

