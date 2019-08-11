EXMR Trading 49% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. EXMR has a total market cap of $91,152.00 and $134.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMR has traded 49% lower against the US dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002395 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 112.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001857 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,754,449 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.