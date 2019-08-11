Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of STAY stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 4,232,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.12 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extended Stay America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,322,000 after buying an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 813,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

