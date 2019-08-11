Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other Extreme Networks news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXTR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 759,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.61. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

