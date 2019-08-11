Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ferrari from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.93.

RACE traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.87. The stock had a trading volume of 395,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.77. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $170.54.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

