Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,825.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,431. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

In related news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

