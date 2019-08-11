Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 155,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 44.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 126.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 523.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 14.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,300. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

