Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZTGF) Head-To-Head Survey

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point -23.77% -2.64% -1.70% Gazit Globe 10.46% 2.82% 0.98%

Risk & Volatility

Five Point has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.1% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Gazit Globe shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Five Point shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Five Point and Gazit Globe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 2 2 0 2.50 Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Point currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.75%. Given Five Point’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Point and Gazit Globe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $48.99 million 20.64 -$34.71 million ($0.36) -18.97 Gazit Globe $789.80 million 2.14 -$70.36 million N/A N/A

Five Point has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe.

Summary

Five Point beats Gazit Globe on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

