Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Announces Earnings Results

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Five Point had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

NYSE:FPH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48. Five Point has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

Get Five Point alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Point presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.