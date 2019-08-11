Flash (FLASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Flash has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Flash has a market cap of $1.66 million and $1,028.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00262993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.01274015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00095768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

