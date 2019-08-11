Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

FLXN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 720,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,999. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.31% and a negative return on equity of 175.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $25,139.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,901.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 2,500 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,135.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,817 shares of company stock worth $223,324 in the last ninety days. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

