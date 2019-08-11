Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

LON FLTR opened at GBX 6,626 ($86.58) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.42) and a one year high of GBX 7,440 ($97.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 67 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

