Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Fortive comprises approximately 2.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Fortive worth $20,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fortive by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,119,000 after acquiring an additional 661,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,318,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,244,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 205,445 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,568,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,394,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $1,634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,494,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,615 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,759 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Shares of FTV traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.50. 1,160,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,994. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

