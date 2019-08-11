Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce sales of $357.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $361.68 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $341.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood cut Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $60,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $875,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,504.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FELE traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 104,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,260. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

