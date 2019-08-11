Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce sales of $357.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $361.68 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $341.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood cut Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $60,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $875,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,504.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FELE traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 104,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,260. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

