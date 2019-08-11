Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Franklin Street Properties posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 322,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,228. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

