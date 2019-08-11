Franks International (NYSE:FI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Franks International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Franks International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.49 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franks International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.12.

FI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 821,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54. Franks International has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $9.12.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franks International will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 63,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $382,710.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,998,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,902.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 103,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $603,394.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,998,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,000 shares of company stock worth $1,999,305. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franks International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 69,915 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Franks International by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Franks International by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franks International during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franks International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

