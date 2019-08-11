Frontdoor Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Frontdoor in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTDR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.15.

Frontdoor stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.21. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

