Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

FLGT stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 196,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,280. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.87 million, a PE ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

