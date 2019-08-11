Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Posts Earnings Results

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 63,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,089. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Craig W. Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 449,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,225.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 32,224 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 739,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 3.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 116,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

