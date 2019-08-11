Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.28 million.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Funko has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.14.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Funko had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 25,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $517,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 83,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 501,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,240,433 and sold 808,461 shares valued at $19,457,231. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

