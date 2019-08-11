Gamehost (TSE:GH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 5513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.70 million and a PE ratio of 13.54.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gamehost Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Gamehost’s payout ratio is 106.81%.

About Gamehost (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

