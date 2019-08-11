Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Lowered to $15.00 at KeyCorp

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTES. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 697,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.89. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $809.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.93 million. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Lifsey purchased 76,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $994,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant Gawronski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,613,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,174,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,017 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,834,000 after acquiring an additional 157,990 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,147,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,651 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,847,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

