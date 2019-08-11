Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of GEN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 71,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,594. Genesis Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 51.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 64.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 18.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

