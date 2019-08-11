Genesis Vision Price Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $362,411.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00012318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Ovis and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00265469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.01281278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00096521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Ovis, Hotbit, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

