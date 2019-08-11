GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives $52.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNFT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on GENFIT S A/ADR to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR in the 1st quarter worth $2,358,000. TT International bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR in the 1st quarter worth $1,200,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR in the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNFT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 63,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

