Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading Up 18.9%

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price was up 18.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.63, approximately 836,593 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,242% from the average daily volume of 62,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNUS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Genius Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Chardan Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 96.72% and a negative net margin of 614.29%.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

