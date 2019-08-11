Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $188.65

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $188.65 and last traded at $188.65, with a volume of 2100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.11. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.