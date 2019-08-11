Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.32%.

Geospace Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,300. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 79.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 107.1% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 47,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 1,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 112,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

