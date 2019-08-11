GET Protocol (GET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002513 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. GET Protocol has a market cap of $3.26 million and $291.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.93 or 0.04355648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00044017 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001091 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

