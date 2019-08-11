Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBT. Wedbush set a $103.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.08.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,703. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

