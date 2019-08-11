Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Posts Earnings Results

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ENT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 943,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,984. Global Eagle Entertainment has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.14.

In related news, Director Ronald Steger acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,379 shares in the company, valued at $104,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Leddy acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,711,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,110. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 282,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

