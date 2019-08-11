Gold Poker 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,963.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $56,065.00 and $1,963.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00262196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.01266685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00094936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 4,715,616 coins and its circulating supply is 3,914,615 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin.

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.