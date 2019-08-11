Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.79 and a quick ratio of 19.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

