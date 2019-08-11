Grafenia (LON:GRA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.16

Grafenia PLC (LON:GRA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $11.60. Grafenia shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 982 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.82.

About Grafenia (LON:GRA)

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology for the graphic arts industry in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Holland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United States, New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. Its brands and solutions include Brambl, a Web design tool that helps graphic designers to build Websites; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services to franchise networks and other multisite businesses; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Flyerzone that offers online print services; Nettl, a suite of training, marketing, and software solutions, which helps a graphics business to deliver Web projects; printing.com that supplies SMEs with graphic design and printing services through its partner network; Image Group, which provides merchandising, retail graphics, site branding, signage, promotional advertising, and exhibition solutions; w3p, a Web-to-print software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and TemplateCloud, a SaaS based crowd-sourced templated graphic design to other online printers through an application programming interface.

