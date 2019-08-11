Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GHM. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.59 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Graham in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Graham has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36. Graham has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $196.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 575,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

