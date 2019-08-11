Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.14. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of LOPE traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $125.88. 293,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,039. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $90.67 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.59.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $2,267,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,652,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,367,636.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $10,545,445. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,493,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,492 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 552,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $45,852,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 93.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 738,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 357,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 275,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 260,073 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

